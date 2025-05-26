Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 269,103 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 3,161,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17,912.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,778,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 1,062,485 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,127,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 651,921 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

