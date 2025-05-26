Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,011 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

