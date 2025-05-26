Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 334 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $205.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

