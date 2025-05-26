Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 353 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 81,106 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 412,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Shares of ONTO opened at $91.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

