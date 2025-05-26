Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 70 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,229 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $322.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.96.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

