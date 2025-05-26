Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $359,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $101,695,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 418,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 326,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.