QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $842.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.79.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
