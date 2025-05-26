QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on QNST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $842.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.