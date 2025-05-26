Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $3,080,226. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rambus by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

