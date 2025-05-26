Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Receives $28.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

RELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Remitly Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,361,543.05. The trade was a 31.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,014,884 shares of company stock valued at $274,801,834 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 227,231 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

