Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PEDEVCO (PED)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PEDEVCO (NYSE: PED):

5/22/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – PEDEVCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – PEDEVCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PED opened at $0.65 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.