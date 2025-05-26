Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6,190.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 1,002,893 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after buying an additional 506,225 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 411,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

