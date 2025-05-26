Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 536.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

