Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,263 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.