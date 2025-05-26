Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,877 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $112.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

