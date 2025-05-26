Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 78,787 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.