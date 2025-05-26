Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 84,667 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,667 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

RECS stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

