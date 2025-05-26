Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,547 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,026 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $509,986 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

