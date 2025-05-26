Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of CBIZ worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

