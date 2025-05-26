Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MasTec were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 642.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $152.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

