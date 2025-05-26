Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 691,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Invesco worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

