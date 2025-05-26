Royal Bank of Canada Buys 227,459 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.34% of TechTarget worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in TechTarget by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

