Royal Bank of Canada Buys 26,790 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of LivaNova worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 800.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $61.94.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

