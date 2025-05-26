Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

