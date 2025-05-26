Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

