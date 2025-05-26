Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Agree Realty worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

