Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,630,000 after purchasing an additional 159,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,082,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,676 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,350. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,238 shares of company stock worth $912,050. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

