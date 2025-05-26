Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middleby were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Middleby by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. The trade was a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 503,968 shares of company stock worth $73,215,160. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

