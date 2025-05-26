Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of F5 worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $282.10 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,577 shares of company stock worth $2,926,029 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

