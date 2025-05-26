Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.26 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of BRP worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dnca Finance raised its holdings in BRP by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

BRP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.17.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

