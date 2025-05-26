Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of AeroVironment worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $169.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.