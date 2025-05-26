Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.20 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IAC were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,284,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 1,666.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 235,476 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

