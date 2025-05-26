Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.41% of AdaptHealth worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

