Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799,744 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after buying an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of CNP opened at $37.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

