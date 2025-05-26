Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,536,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,842,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after purchasing an additional 532,644 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,446.64. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.