Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of BlackLine worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ BL opened at $54.16 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

