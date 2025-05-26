Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 328.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.86% of Transcat worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Transcat alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Transcat by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 1,052.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Transcat Stock Down 0.3%

TRNS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.