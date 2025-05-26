Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Corporación América Airports worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

CAAP opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

