Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $78,181,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,521,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

