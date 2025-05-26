Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tenaris by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Tenaris by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

