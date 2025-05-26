Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 117,522 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

