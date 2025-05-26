Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 33,547 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY
Paylocity Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.75. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.