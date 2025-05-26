Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 739,679 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of First Horizon worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.