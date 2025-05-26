Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 3,094.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RxSight were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in RxSight by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in RxSight by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

