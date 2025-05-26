Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 308.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $83.42 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

