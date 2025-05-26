Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,239 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 581,352 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 98,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,815 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

