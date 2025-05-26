Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Aramark worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Aramark by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 975,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 508,061 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Aramark by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 1,547,792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aramark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

