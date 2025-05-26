Royal Bank of Canada Sells 248 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DWAS opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.