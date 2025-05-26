Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,745,855 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745,855 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Shift4 Payments worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $5,348,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

