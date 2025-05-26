Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,199 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $9,413,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 716,613 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $6,746,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

