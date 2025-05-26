Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Savara by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Savara by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 1,498,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Savara by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Savara Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.